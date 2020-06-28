Excellent west of High St. Clintonville location with BRAND NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANCES,BATHROOM & WASHER/DRYER ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Includes 2 car offstreet parking and generous yard maintained by Owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
126 W Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 126 W Lakeview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 W Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.