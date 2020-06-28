All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 126 W Lakeview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
126 W Lakeview Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

126 W Lakeview Avenue

126 East Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 East Lakeview Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent west of High St. Clintonville location with BRAND NEW KITCHEN,APPLIANCES,BATHROOM & WASHER/DRYER ready for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Includes 2 car offstreet parking and generous yard maintained by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
126 W Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 126 W Lakeview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 W Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126 W Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 W Lakeview Avenue offers parking.
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 W Lakeview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 W Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 W Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 W Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing