All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 126 E. Frambes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
126 E. Frambes Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM
126 E. Frambes Ave
126 E Frambes Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
126 E Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
126 E. Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE2615666)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have any available units?
126 E. Frambes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 126 E. Frambes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 E. Frambes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E. Frambes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave offer parking?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have a pool?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 E. Frambes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 E. Frambes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
