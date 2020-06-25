Rent Calculator
Home
Columbus, OH
1253 Eastwood Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:04 PM
1253 Eastwood Avenue
1253 Eastwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1253 Eastwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
1253 Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1253 Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 Eastwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1253 Eastwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1253 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
