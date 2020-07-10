All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 S Hague Ave

125 South Hague Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Hague Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Three bedrooms with one and one-half baths. Hardwood floors throughout, detached two plus car garage, with nice front porch. On busline and close to shopping. Appliances NOT included. Residents pay electric/gas/sewer& water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S Hague Ave have any available units?
125 S Hague Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 S Hague Ave have?
Some of 125 S Hague Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S Hague Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 S Hague Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S Hague Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 S Hague Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 125 S Hague Ave offer parking?
Yes, 125 S Hague Ave offers parking.
Does 125 S Hague Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 S Hague Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S Hague Ave have a pool?
No, 125 S Hague Ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 S Hague Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 S Hague Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S Hague Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 S Hague Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

