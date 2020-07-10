125 S Hague Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Three bedrooms with one and one-half baths. Hardwood floors throughout, detached two plus car garage, with nice front porch. On busline and close to shopping. Appliances NOT included. Residents pay electric/gas/sewer& water.