124 S Wheatland Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

124 S Wheatland Ave

124 S Wheatland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

124 S Wheatland Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3 large bedroom and 1 bath half a double. Full basement shared back yard. washer and dryer hook up. large front covered porch. off street parking and close to bus lines and walking distance to Highland elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have any available units?
124 S Wheatland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 124 S Wheatland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
124 S Wheatland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 S Wheatland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 124 S Wheatland Ave offers parking.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have a pool?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have accessible units?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 S Wheatland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 S Wheatland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

