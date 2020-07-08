All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

124 E. Patterson Ave.

124 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
124 E. Patterson Ave. Available 08/01/20 Nice and private Single Family home for Fall 2018! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2679193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have any available units?
124 E. Patterson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 124 E. Patterson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
124 E. Patterson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 E. Patterson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. offer parking?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have a pool?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 E. Patterson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 E. Patterson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

