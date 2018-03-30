124 Arrowfeather Lane

Amenities
Single family free standing house in the very popular Village at Olentangy Meadows Community in Olentangy School District. Fantastic 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home with many upgrades-cabinets, appliances, stone front, fireplace mantel, stove/fridge! Home features a 1st-fl Owner's Suite w/ private bath; a huge kitchen with built-in pantry; open concept that flows from living rm to kitchen to eat-in dining area; ceiling fans in every room; newly installed smoke/carbon monoxide detectors; kitchen track lighting. Washer/Dryer included.2 car garage.Closer to major freeways,shopping malls,Polaris,Chase office .Furniture's not included.