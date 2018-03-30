All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:55 AM

124 Arrowfeather Lane

124 Arrowfeather Lane · (614) 352-7596
Location

124 Arrowfeather Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family free standing house in the very popular Village at Olentangy Meadows Community in Olentangy School District. Fantastic 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home with many upgrades-cabinets, appliances, stone front, fireplace mantel, stove/fridge! Home features a 1st-fl Owner's Suite w/ private bath; a huge kitchen with built-in pantry; open concept that flows from living rm to kitchen to eat-in dining area; ceiling fans in every room; newly installed smoke/carbon monoxide detectors; kitchen track lighting. Washer/Dryer included.2 car garage.Closer to major freeways,shopping malls,Polaris,Chase office .Furniture's not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have any available units?
124 Arrowfeather Lane has a unit available for $1,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have?
Some of 124 Arrowfeather Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Arrowfeather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Arrowfeather Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Arrowfeather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Arrowfeather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 124 Arrowfeather Lane does offer parking.
Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Arrowfeather Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have a pool?
No, 124 Arrowfeather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Arrowfeather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Arrowfeather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Arrowfeather Lane has units with dishwashers.
