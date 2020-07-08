Rent Calculator
1234 Steelwood Rd
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:45 AM
1 of 7
1234 Steelwood Rd
1234 Steelwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1234 Steelwood Road, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The rental price per month could be negotiated. We have already included the utility fees which contain water, and electricity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have any available units?
1234 Steelwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1234 Steelwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Steelwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Steelwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd offer parking?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Steelwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Steelwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
