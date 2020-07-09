Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1232 Wager St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1232 Wager St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1232 Wager St
1232 Wager Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1232 Wager Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed/ 1 bath half duplex unit. Water is included, tenant only pays Electric! Large fenced rear and side yard. Gravel parking out front. Email for fastest response. Cbusrentals@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1232 Wager St have any available units?
1232 Wager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1232 Wager St currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Wager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Wager St pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Wager St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1232 Wager St offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Wager St offers parking.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Wager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Wager St have a pool?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Wager St have accessible units?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing