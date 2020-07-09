All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

1232 Wager St

1232 Wager Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Wager Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed/ 1 bath half duplex unit. Water is included, tenant only pays Electric! Large fenced rear and side yard. Gravel parking out front. Email for fastest response. Cbusrentals@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Wager St have any available units?
1232 Wager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1232 Wager St currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Wager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Wager St pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Wager St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1232 Wager St offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Wager St offers parking.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Wager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Wager St have a pool?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Wager St have accessible units?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Wager St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Wager St does not have units with air conditioning.

