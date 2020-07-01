All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

1232 Delno Ave.

1232 Delno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Delno Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom one full bath. Property has detached garage.
Full unfinished basement for storage.
Pets welcome with additional monthly pet fee and deposit.
You can apply for this unit at our website www.parkerrealtyassoicates.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Delno Ave. have any available units?
1232 Delno Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1232 Delno Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Delno Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Delno Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Delno Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Delno Ave. offers parking.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Delno Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. have a pool?
No, 1232 Delno Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1232 Delno Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Delno Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Delno Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1232 Delno Ave. has units with air conditioning.

