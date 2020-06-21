All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1232 Carolyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1232 Carolyn Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1232 Carolyn Avenue

1232 Carolyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1232 Carolyn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**COMPLETELY REMODELED 2-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH COLUMBUS!!** - This is a completely remodeled 2-bedroom/1-bath house. It features central A/C, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), kitchen eati-in area, washer/dryer hook up, full basement for loads of storage, and a large back yard. You'll enjoy having the convenience of having the lawn cut for you and a full time maintenance staff. Easy access to I-71 and just minutes from the heart of the city!

(RLNE5827392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have any available units?
1232 Carolyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have?
Some of 1232 Carolyn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Carolyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Carolyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Carolyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Carolyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Carolyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Carolyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1232 Carolyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1232 Carolyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Carolyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Carolyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way
Columbus, OH 43204
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing