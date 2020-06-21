1232 Carolyn Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**COMPLETELY REMODELED 2-BEDROOM HOME IN NORTH COLUMBUS!!** - This is a completely remodeled 2-bedroom/1-bath house. It features central A/C, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and disposal), kitchen eati-in area, washer/dryer hook up, full basement for loads of storage, and a large back yard. You'll enjoy having the convenience of having the lawn cut for you and a full time maintenance staff. Easy access to I-71 and just minutes from the heart of the city!



