Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1226 Forsythe Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1226 Forsythe Avenue
1226 Forsythe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1226 Forsythe Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming Victorian Village Home. Pets allowed. Updated Kitchen. 2 bedrooms upstairs. 1 full bath on main floor. Off-street parking for 2-3 cars. Fenced Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have any available units?
1226 Forsythe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have?
Some of 1226 Forsythe Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1226 Forsythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Forsythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Forsythe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Forsythe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Forsythe Avenue offers parking.
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Forsythe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1226 Forsythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1226 Forsythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Forsythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Forsythe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
