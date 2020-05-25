1226 Ann Street

Amenities

This home has been completely renovated throughout. Offers: 3 beds, 1-1/2 baths, completely renovated and updated kitchen w/spacious pantry, granite counters, with recessed lighting, Shaker white all wood cabinets w/soft close, upgraded brand new SS appliances. 2nd floor laundry & main bathroom, upgraded wood engineered floor throughout w/large open concept family room, new carpet in all bedrooms, newer windows, newer roof, 1 decorative fireplaces, large fenced private yard, 1-1/2 car garage w/new roof & doors, spacious front porch and back yard deck .

