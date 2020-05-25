All apartments in Columbus
1226 Ann Street

1226 Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Ann Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/QsRZsmfsXYQ

This home has been completely renovated throughout. Offers: 3 beds, 1-1/2 baths, completely renovated and updated kitchen w/spacious pantry, granite counters, with recessed lighting, Shaker white all wood cabinets w/soft close, upgraded brand new SS appliances. 2nd floor laundry & main bathroom, upgraded wood engineered floor throughout w/large open concept family room, new carpet in all bedrooms, newer windows, newer roof, 1 decorative fireplaces, large fenced private yard, 1-1/2 car garage w/new roof & doors, spacious front porch and back yard deck .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Ann Street have any available units?
1226 Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Ann Street have?
Some of 1226 Ann Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Ann Street pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Ann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1226 Ann Street offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Ann Street offers parking.
Does 1226 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 1226 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 1226 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
