1225 Oakfield Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 Oakfield Drive North

1225 Oakfield Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Oakfield Drive North, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Columbus, Ohio. It offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 1,526 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have any available units?
1225 Oakfield Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have?
Some of 1225 Oakfield Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Oakfield Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Oakfield Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Oakfield Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Oakfield Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Oakfield Drive North offers parking.
Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Oakfield Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have a pool?
No, 1225 Oakfield Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1225 Oakfield Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Oakfield Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Oakfield Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
