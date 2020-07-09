All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 122 W. Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
122 W. Northwood Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

122 W. Northwood Ave

122 West Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

122 West Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
122 W. Northwood Ave Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4657798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have any available units?
122 W. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 122 W. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 W. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing