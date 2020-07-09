Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 122 W. Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
122 W. Northwood Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 W. Northwood Ave
122 West Northwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
122 West Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
122 W. Northwood Ave Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4657798)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have any available units?
122 W. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 122 W. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 W. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 W. Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing