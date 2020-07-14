1213 Serenity Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Move in ready. BRAND NEW appliances, cabinets, carpet, paint, light fixtures etc. Large yard, full basement with laundry hookups included. Fireplace as well. Don't miss this rental! Please email only for questions. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.