Columbus, OH
1213 Serenity Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:11 PM

1213 Serenity Lane

1213 Serenity Lane · (614) 625-2140
Location

1213 Serenity Lane, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2770 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Move in ready. BRAND NEW appliances, cabinets, carpet, paint, light fixtures etc. Large yard, full basement with laundry hookups included. Fireplace as well. Don't miss this rental! Please email only for questions. QUALIFICATIONS: Pets may be permitted at an additional $250 pet fee and $25 per month pet rent. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Must have deposit upon lease signing. Household income must equal 3 times the monthly rent. Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 2 years ago. Job time of at least 2 years or similar field of 2 years. No evictions, landlord collections, utility collections, or 3 day notices on record. No felonies. We do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Serenity Lane have any available units?
1213 Serenity Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Serenity Lane have?
Some of 1213 Serenity Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Serenity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Serenity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Serenity Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Serenity Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Serenity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Serenity Lane offers parking.
Does 1213 Serenity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Serenity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Serenity Lane have a pool?
No, 1213 Serenity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Serenity Lane have accessible units?
No, 1213 Serenity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Serenity Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Serenity Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
