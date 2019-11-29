All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1200 Linwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1200 Linwood Avenue
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:57 PM

1200 Linwood Avenue

1200 Linwood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Linwood Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located on the Right side of a 3 unit building is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Lower level Laundry hookup. 2 bedrooms upstairs. Minutes from Schiller and Deshler Park! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
1200 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Linwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1200 Linwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing