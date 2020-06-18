Amenities
120 King Ave Available 07/27/20 Renovated House, South Campus OSU, Near Medical Center and Law School - Very Large, magnificently renovated kitchen with tall beautiful dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steal appliances. Other amenities include hardwood floors, spacious living and dining area and 3.5 bathrooms with a Jacuzzi tub, original woodwork and huge closets.
Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage included.
Very Close to Victorian Village - Short North and Ohio State University!
(RLNE2024646)