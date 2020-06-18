All apartments in Columbus
120 King Ave

120 King Avenue · (614) 299-4110
Location

120 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 120 King Ave · Avail. Jul 27

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
120 King Ave Available 07/27/20 Renovated House, South Campus OSU, Near Medical Center and Law School - Very Large, magnificently renovated kitchen with tall beautiful dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steal appliances. Other amenities include hardwood floors, spacious living and dining area and 3.5 bathrooms with a Jacuzzi tub, original woodwork and huge closets.

Fenced in backyard with 2 car garage included.

Very Close to Victorian Village - Short North and Ohio State University!

(RLNE2024646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 King Ave have any available units?
120 King Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 King Ave have?
Some of 120 King Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 King Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 King Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 King Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 King Ave is pet friendly.
Does 120 King Ave offer parking?
Yes, 120 King Ave does offer parking.
Does 120 King Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 King Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 King Ave have a pool?
No, 120 King Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 King Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 King Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 King Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 King Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
