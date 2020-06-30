All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:08 PM

120 E Kelso Rd

120 East Kelso Road
Location

120 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Clintonville three bedroom one bath half double! Hardwood floors throughout. Basement with washer dryer hook ups.
Pet friendly with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E Kelso Rd have any available units?
120 E Kelso Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 E Kelso Rd have?
Some of 120 E Kelso Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 E Kelso Rd currently offering any rent specials?
120 E Kelso Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E Kelso Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 E Kelso Rd is pet friendly.
Does 120 E Kelso Rd offer parking?
No, 120 E Kelso Rd does not offer parking.
Does 120 E Kelso Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 E Kelso Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E Kelso Rd have a pool?
No, 120 E Kelso Rd does not have a pool.
Does 120 E Kelso Rd have accessible units?
No, 120 E Kelso Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E Kelso Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 E Kelso Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

