All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1182 Sanborn Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1182 Sanborn Place
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

1182 Sanborn Place

1182 Sanborn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1182 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been fully updated. As soon as you enter the front door, you are greeted by fantastic vinyl plank flooring that extends from the living room to the kitchen. The eat in kitchen has a white refrigerator and electric stove with abundant cabinet space and double well sink. The unfinished basement provides washer and dryer hookups as well as a wealth of storage space. Window mounted air conditioners are provided in the carpeted bedrooms, along with large closet space. The bathroom sports a fantastic refurbished look. The Sanborn Place community provides plenty of green space to enjoy, as well as reserved parking, for a great price!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Sanborn Place have any available units?
1182 Sanborn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 Sanborn Place have?
Some of 1182 Sanborn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Sanborn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Sanborn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Sanborn Place pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Sanborn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1182 Sanborn Place offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Sanborn Place offers parking.
Does 1182 Sanborn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Sanborn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Sanborn Place have a pool?
No, 1182 Sanborn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1182 Sanborn Place have accessible units?
No, 1182 Sanborn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Sanborn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 Sanborn Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing