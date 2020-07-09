All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1179 Sanborn Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1179 Sanborn Place
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

1179 Sanborn Place

1179 Sanborn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1179 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has been fully updated. As soon as you enter the front door, you are greeted by fantastic vinyl plank flooring that extends from the living room to the kitchen. The eat in kitchen has a white refrigerator and electric stove with abundant cabinet space and double well sink. The unfinished basement provides washer and dryer hookups as well as a wealth of storage space. Window mounted air conditioners are provided in the carpeted bedrooms, along with large closet space. The bathroom sports a fantastic refurbished look. The Sanborn Place community provides plenty of green space to enjoy, as well as reserved parking, for a great price!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Sanborn Place have any available units?
1179 Sanborn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 Sanborn Place have?
Some of 1179 Sanborn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Sanborn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Sanborn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Sanborn Place pet-friendly?
No, 1179 Sanborn Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1179 Sanborn Place offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Sanborn Place offers parking.
Does 1179 Sanborn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1179 Sanborn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Sanborn Place have a pool?
No, 1179 Sanborn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Sanborn Place have accessible units?
No, 1179 Sanborn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Sanborn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Sanborn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing