All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1177 Oakwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1177 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1177 Oakwood Avenue

1177 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1177 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth, NEWLY UPDATE DUPLEX! CALL 614-361-3919 FOR DETAILS.
Basement included.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1177 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1177 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Oakwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Oakwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Oakwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 Oakwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing