Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment with off street parking. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and a washer & dryer. Located in the hot new neighborhood of Southern Orchards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1172 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 1172 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.