1172 Oakwood Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1172 Oakwood Avenue

1172 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1172 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment with off street parking. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and a washer & dryer. Located in the hot new neighborhood of Southern Orchards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have any available units?
1172 Oakwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have?
Some of 1172 Oakwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Oakwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Oakwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Oakwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1172 Oakwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1172 Oakwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1172 Oakwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1172 Oakwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1172 Oakwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Oakwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1172 Oakwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
