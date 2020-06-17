Rent Calculator
1169 Linwood Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM
1169 Linwood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1169 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean and updated home in the Southern Orchards area, near the hospital and downtown. Sorry NOT accepting Section 8 vouchers.Price INCLUDES WATER!Pet Fee is $25/month per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
1169 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1169 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
