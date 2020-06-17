All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1169 Linwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1169 Linwood Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:51 AM

1169 Linwood Avenue

1169 Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1169 Linwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean and updated home in the Southern Orchards area, near the hospital and downtown. Sorry NOT accepting Section 8 vouchers.Price INCLUDES WATER!Pet Fee is $25/month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have any available units?
1169 Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1169 Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Linwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 Linwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing