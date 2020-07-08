All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1163 South Champion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1163 South Champion Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:11 PM

1163 South Champion Avenue

1163 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1163 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom home has been completly rennovated to give you all the updgrades you want including central air! Your main level has a large living and dining room with brand new plank flooring, a new kitchen with sleek black appliances and 42'' espresso cabinets. The 3 bedrooms upstairs are have brand new carpeting and modern dark trim. The bathroom is brand new with a tiled tub and new vanity. The rear of the home offers an off street parking spot.

**Limited Special** Move in by 5/15 and receive your choice of a 50'' Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
1163 South Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 1163 South Champion Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1163 South Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1163 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1163 South Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 1163 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 South Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 1163 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1163 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1163 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 South Champion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing