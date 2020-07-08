1163 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom home has been completly rennovated to give you all the updgrades you want including central air! Your main level has a large living and dining room with brand new plank flooring, a new kitchen with sleek black appliances and 42'' espresso cabinets. The 3 bedrooms upstairs are have brand new carpeting and modern dark trim. The bathroom is brand new with a tiled tub and new vanity. The rear of the home offers an off street parking spot.



**Limited Special** Move in by 5/15 and receive your choice of a 50'' Flat Screen TV or a $250 Visa Gift Card

