Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 116 W. Northwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
116 W. Northwood
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 W. Northwood
116 West Northwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
116 West Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
116 W. Northwood Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4657651)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 W. Northwood have any available units?
116 W. Northwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 116 W. Northwood currently offering any rent specials?
116 W. Northwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W. Northwood pet-friendly?
No, 116 W. Northwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 116 W. Northwood offer parking?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not offer parking.
Does 116 W. Northwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W. Northwood have a pool?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not have a pool.
Does 116 W. Northwood have accessible units?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W. Northwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 W. Northwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 W. Northwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing