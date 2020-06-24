All apartments in Columbus
1151 Jaeger Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1151 Jaeger Street

1151 Jaeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Jaeger Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ab217e0f1 ----
Impeccably maintained, spacious 3-story German Village condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with off street parking. High end amenities throughout. Located one block from South Village Grille, German Village Coffee Shop, Thurman Caf Fox in the Snow, Nate Cold Pressed. Two blocks from Schiller Park. Easy highway access. Short drive downtown.

Large living room with wood flooring, cozy fireplace for gracious entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, abundant cabinetry and casual eating space. Half bath off kitchen.

Second story features Master Bedroom, full bath with heated floors, washer/dryer stack in hall closet, and additional room with wood flooring, lots of natural light, great as home office, studio, or extra sitting room. Large bedroom and full bath on 3rd floor. Basement with utility sink offers additional storage. Washer/dryer and all kitchen appliances included.

? Property Restrictions ?
Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are welcome.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

? Property Description Details ?
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Off street parking spot
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Microwave / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer
Property Type: Condo
Utilities Included: Water
Yard: N/A
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
? Who am I renting from? ?
RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Jaeger Street have any available units?
1151 Jaeger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Jaeger Street have?
Some of 1151 Jaeger Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Jaeger Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Jaeger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Jaeger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Jaeger Street is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Jaeger Street offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Jaeger Street offers parking.
Does 1151 Jaeger Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Jaeger Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Jaeger Street have a pool?
No, 1151 Jaeger Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Jaeger Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 Jaeger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Jaeger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Jaeger Street has units with dishwashers.
