1151 Jaeger Street

Impeccably maintained, spacious 3-story German Village condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with off street parking. High end amenities throughout. Located one block from South Village Grille, German Village Coffee Shop, Thurman Caf Fox in the Snow, Nate Cold Pressed. Two blocks from Schiller Park. Easy highway access. Short drive downtown.



Large living room with wood flooring, cozy fireplace for gracious entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, abundant cabinetry and casual eating space. Half bath off kitchen.



Second story features Master Bedroom, full bath with heated floors, washer/dryer stack in hall closet, and additional room with wood flooring, lots of natural light, great as home office, studio, or extra sitting room. Large bedroom and full bath on 3rd floor. Basement with utility sink offers additional storage. Washer/dryer and all kitchen appliances included.



Property Restrictions

Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are welcome.

No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No section 8.



Property Description Details

Flooring: Mixed

Parking: Off street parking spot

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Microwave / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer

Property Type: Condo

Utilities Included: Water

Yard: N/A

A/C: Central

Landscaping: Tenant responsibility



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.

Lease Length: Typically 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available

It\'s important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.



Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.

Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



Who am I renting from?

RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.