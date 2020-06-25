Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
115 McMillen Ave. 1
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 McMillen Ave. 1
115 McMillen Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 McMillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
115 McMillen Ave. 1 Available 08/19/19 - Central A/C, Stainless Steel appliances, Off-Street Parking! Great location!
(RLNE4657901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have any available units?
115 McMillen Ave. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 115 McMillen Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
115 McMillen Ave. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 McMillen Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 offer parking?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
