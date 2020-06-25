All apartments in Columbus
115 McMillen Ave. 1
115 McMillen Ave. 1

115 McMillen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

115 McMillen Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
115 McMillen Ave. 1 Available 08/19/19 - Central A/C, Stainless Steel appliances, Off-Street Parking! Great location!

(RLNE4657901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have any available units?
115 McMillen Ave. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 115 McMillen Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
115 McMillen Ave. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 McMillen Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 offer parking?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 McMillen Ave. 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 McMillen Ave. 1 has units with air conditioning.
