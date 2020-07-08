Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 115 E. 12th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
115 E. 12th Ave.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 E. 12th Ave.
115 East Twelfth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
115 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
115 E. 12th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4657781)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have any available units?
115 E. 12th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 115 E. 12th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
115 E. 12th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E. 12th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. offer parking?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have a pool?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing