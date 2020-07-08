All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

115 E. 12th Ave.

115 East Twelfth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
115 E. 12th Ave. Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4657781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have any available units?
115 E. 12th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 115 E. 12th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
115 E. 12th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 E. 12th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. offer parking?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have a pool?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 E. 12th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 E. 12th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

