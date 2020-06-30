Amenities
1149 S Champion Ave is a spacious, newly renovated - Property Id: 225021
1149 S Champion Ave is a spacious, newly renovated, conveniently located near Nationwide Children's Hospital. Parking space and private back yard in quiet neighborhood. New construction including bathroom, kitchen, flooring, windows, appliances, large closets & unfinished basement perfect for home workshop and storage. Washer/dryer hookup, nearby schools include South High School, Livingston Elementary School and Moler Elementary School. 1149 S Champion Ave is near Livingston Park, Schiller Park and Franklin University.
