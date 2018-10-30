All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

1144 Farmhurst - 1

1144 Farm Hurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Farm Hurst Court, Columbus, OH 43204
Holly Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
55+ community. Mini blinds throughout. All electric. A/C and Heat. Wall to wall carpet except in Bathroom/Kitchen/entry which is vinyl flooring. Laundry and pool on site. Conveniently located within banking and shopping.
Wooded property with lots of shade. Pool on site as well as Laundry.
1 story building makes easy access for our 55+ community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have any available units?
1144 Farmhurst - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have?
Some of 1144 Farmhurst - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Farmhurst - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Farmhurst - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Farmhurst - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 offers parking.
Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 has a pool.
Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Farmhurst - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Farmhurst - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

