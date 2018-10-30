1144 Farmhurst - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

55+ community. Mini blinds throughout. All electric. A/C and Heat. Wall to wall carpet except in Bathroom/Kitchen/entry which is vinyl flooring. Laundry and pool on site. Conveniently located within banking and shopping.

Wooded property with lots of shade. Pool on site as well as Laundry.

1 story building makes easy access for our 55+ community.