Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1141 Ellsworth Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1141 Ellsworth Ave
1141 Ellsworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1141 Ellsworth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minimum of two occupants
Section 8 accepted
Specific application must be filled out in office
Must meet unit specific income guidelines.
Pets accepted with pet fees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
1141 Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1141 Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Ellsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Ellsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Ellsworth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Ellsworth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
