Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom HOUSE - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a basement! Renting for only $950.00. Wheel Chair accessible! This home is currently ready for move! Newly remodeled! Up to date through out. Subway tiling in bathroom. Call Bailey for a tour or for more information!



No evictions in the past five years

No Section 8

No felonies



Bailey - 614-949-3624



