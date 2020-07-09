Rent Calculator
Columbus, OH
1135 E Whittier St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1135 E Whittier St
1135 East Whittier Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1135 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1135 E Whittier St have any available units?
1135 E Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1135 E Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E Whittier St pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E Whittier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1135 E Whittier St offer parking?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 1135 E Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E Whittier St have a pool?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 1135 E Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 E Whittier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 E Whittier St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
