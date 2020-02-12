Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1132 Mount Vernon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1132 Mount Vernon Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1132 Mount Vernon Ave
1132 Mount Vernon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1132 Mount Vernon Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 level brick near downtown - Property Id: 83312
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83312
Property Id 83312
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4805024)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have any available units?
1132 Mount Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have?
Some of 1132 Mount Vernon Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1132 Mount Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Mount Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Mount Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave offer parking?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Mount Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Mount Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing