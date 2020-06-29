1112 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 2- story, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Minutes from Downtown. This home welcomes you with its large front porch. Inside you'll love the neutral decor and brand new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the first floor. The formal dining is open and large enough to entertain a crowd. The kitchen has an eat in space and new cabinets. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and new flooring. A large full bath w/tub and shower combo. The back yard offers mature trees that give shade and off street parking. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.