All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1112 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1112 Wilson Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:45 PM

1112 Wilson Avenue

1112 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 Wilson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 2- story, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Minutes from Downtown. This home welcomes you with its large front porch. Inside you'll love the neutral decor and brand new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the first floor. The formal dining is open and large enough to entertain a crowd. The kitchen has an eat in space and new cabinets. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and new flooring. A large full bath w/tub and shower combo. The back yard offers mature trees that give shade and off street parking. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
1112 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1112 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Wilson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing