Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1105 S. Ohio Ave.
Last updated October 6 2019 at 4:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 S. Ohio Ave.
1105 South Ohio Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1105 South Ohio Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom , one bath with unfinished basement with nice front porch.
1118 Square feet.
3 bedroom
1 bath
unfinished basement with washer dryer hook up
1100 Square feet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have any available units?
1105 S. Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1105 S. Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1105 S. Ohio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 S. Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. offer parking?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 S. Ohio Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 S. Ohio Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
