Columbus, OH
1105 S 22nd St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM
1105 S 22nd St
No Longer Available
Location
1105 S 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 S 22nd St have any available units?
1105 S 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1105 S 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1105 S 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 S 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1105 S 22nd St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1105 S 22nd St offer parking?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1105 S 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 S 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1105 S 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 S 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 S 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 S 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
