Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1105 e Windsor avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 e Windsor avenue
1105 Windsor Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
1105 Windsor Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled home - Property Id: 167751
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167751p
Property Id 167751
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5223992)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have any available units?
1105 e Windsor avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1105 e Windsor avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 e Windsor avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 e Windsor avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue offer parking?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
