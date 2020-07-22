All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1105 e Windsor avenue
1105 Windsor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Windsor Ave, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled home - Property Id: 167751

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167751p
Property Id 167751

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have any available units?
1105 e Windsor avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1105 e Windsor avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 e Windsor avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 e Windsor avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue offer parking?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 e Windsor avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 e Windsor avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
