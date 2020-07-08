All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Stanley Ave

1104 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Stanley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome
Section 8 welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Stanley Ave have any available units?
1104 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1104 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave offer parking?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Stanley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Stanley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

