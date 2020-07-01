Rent Calculator
1102 Browning Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM
1102 Browning Avenue
1102 Browning Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1102 Browning Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new floors, fresh paint, new gas range and microwave, and newer refrigerator. Oversized detached garage, large fenced yard and full basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 Browning Avenue have any available units?
1102 Browning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1102 Browning Avenue have?
Some of 1102 Browning Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1102 Browning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Browning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Browning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Browning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1102 Browning Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Browning Avenue offers parking.
Does 1102 Browning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Browning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Browning Avenue have a pool?
No, 1102 Browning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Browning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1102 Browning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Browning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Browning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
