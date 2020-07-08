Rent Calculator
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 E 12TH
110 East Twelfth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
110 East Twelfth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
110 E 12TH Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4657733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 E 12TH have any available units?
110 E 12TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 110 E 12TH have?
Some of 110 E 12TH's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 110 E 12TH currently offering any rent specials?
110 E 12TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E 12TH pet-friendly?
No, 110 E 12TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 110 E 12TH offer parking?
Yes, 110 E 12TH offers parking.
Does 110 E 12TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E 12TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E 12TH have a pool?
No, 110 E 12TH does not have a pool.
Does 110 E 12TH have accessible units?
No, 110 E 12TH does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E 12TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E 12TH has units with dishwashers.
