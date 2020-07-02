Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
11 west 1st AVe F
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11 west 1st AVe F
11 W 1st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 W 1st Ave, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Chic Short North condo for rent - Property Id: 71338
Cool and updated Short North condo for rent right in the heart of the Short North at 1st and High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71338
Property Id 71338
(RLNE5682222)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 west 1st AVe F have any available units?
11 west 1st AVe F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11 west 1st AVe F have?
Some of 11 west 1st AVe F's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 west 1st AVe F currently offering any rent specials?
11 west 1st AVe F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 west 1st AVe F pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 west 1st AVe F is pet friendly.
Does 11 west 1st AVe F offer parking?
No, 11 west 1st AVe F does not offer parking.
Does 11 west 1st AVe F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 west 1st AVe F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 west 1st AVe F have a pool?
No, 11 west 1st AVe F does not have a pool.
Does 11 west 1st AVe F have accessible units?
No, 11 west 1st AVe F does not have accessible units.
Does 11 west 1st AVe F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 west 1st AVe F has units with dishwashers.
