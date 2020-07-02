11 west 1st AVe F

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Chic Short North condo for rent - Property Id: 71338



Cool and updated Short North condo for rent right in the heart of the Short North at 1st and High.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71338

Property Id 71338



(RLNE5682222)