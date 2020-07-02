Rent Calculator
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 11 Tompkins St.
11 Tompkins St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 8
11 Tompkins St
11 East Tompkins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated townhouse with full basement and brand new high end stainless Steel appliances. It is only 10 mins walking distance to osu main campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Tompkins St have any available units?
11 Tompkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 11 Tompkins St currently offering any rent specials?
11 Tompkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Tompkins St pet-friendly?
No, 11 Tompkins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 11 Tompkins St offer parking?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not offer parking.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Tompkins St have a pool?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have a pool.
Does 11 Tompkins St have accessible units?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have units with air conditioning.
