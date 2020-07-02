All apartments in Columbus
11 Tompkins St

11 East Tompkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 East Tompkins Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated townhouse with full basement and brand new high end stainless Steel appliances. It is only 10 mins walking distance to osu main campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Tompkins St have any available units?
11 Tompkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 11 Tompkins St currently offering any rent specials?
11 Tompkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Tompkins St pet-friendly?
No, 11 Tompkins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 11 Tompkins St offer parking?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not offer parking.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Tompkins St have a pool?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have a pool.
Does 11 Tompkins St have accessible units?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Tompkins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Tompkins St does not have units with air conditioning.

