Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 109 E. Frambes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
109 E. Frambes
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 E. Frambes
109 Frambes Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
109 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
109 E. Frambes Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4657716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 E. Frambes have any available units?
109 E. Frambes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 109 E. Frambes have?
Some of 109 E. Frambes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 109 E. Frambes currently offering any rent specials?
109 E. Frambes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E. Frambes pet-friendly?
No, 109 E. Frambes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 109 E. Frambes offer parking?
Yes, 109 E. Frambes offers parking.
Does 109 E. Frambes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E. Frambes have a pool?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not have a pool.
Does 109 E. Frambes have accessible units?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E. Frambes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 E. Frambes has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing