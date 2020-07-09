All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

109 E. Frambes

109 Frambes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
109 E. Frambes Available 08/19/20 -

(RLNE4657716)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E. Frambes have any available units?
109 E. Frambes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 E. Frambes have?
Some of 109 E. Frambes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E. Frambes currently offering any rent specials?
109 E. Frambes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E. Frambes pet-friendly?
No, 109 E. Frambes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 109 E. Frambes offer parking?
Yes, 109 E. Frambes offers parking.
Does 109 E. Frambes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E. Frambes have a pool?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not have a pool.
Does 109 E. Frambes have accessible units?
No, 109 E. Frambes does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E. Frambes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 E. Frambes has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
