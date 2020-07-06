All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1084 Ohio

1084 S Ohio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1084 S Ohio Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Room For Rent - Property Id: 184187

ROOMS FOR RENT
FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and
EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
*Rooms pictured come unfurnished, furniture displayed in the picture to show spacing and utility.

Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!

This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are no more than 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.

WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.

ALL MALE CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!
EXAMPLE: SSI, Pension, Retirement, SSN or long term employment

(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)
APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS
AND EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
APPLY ONLINE AT:

TEXT ONLY - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184187
Property Id 184187

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Ohio have any available units?
1084 Ohio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 Ohio have?
Some of 1084 Ohio's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Ohio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Ohio pet-friendly?
No, 1084 Ohio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1084 Ohio offer parking?
No, 1084 Ohio does not offer parking.
Does 1084 Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Ohio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Ohio have a pool?
No, 1084 Ohio does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Ohio have accessible units?
No, 1084 Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Ohio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1084 Ohio does not have units with dishwashers.

