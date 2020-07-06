Amenities

some paid utils microwave carpet refrigerator

Property Amenities

Room For Rent - Property Id: 184187



ROOMS FOR RENT

FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and

EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!

*Rooms pictured come unfurnished, furniture displayed in the picture to show spacing and utility.



Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!



This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are no more than 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.



WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.



ALL MALE CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!

EXAMPLE: SSI, Pension, Retirement, SSN or long term employment



(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)

APPLY ONLINE AT:



TEXT ONLY - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184187

No Pets Allowed



