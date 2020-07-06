Amenities
Room For Rent - Property Id: 184187
ROOMS FOR RENT
FOR APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS and
EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
*Rooms pictured come unfurnished, furniture displayed in the picture to show spacing and utility.
Only $410-450 mo. Utilities Included!!
This is NOT supportive living or a group home. There are no more than 4 residents in the facility. Residents only share the kitchen and bath with other residences. Applicants must be able to live independently. The room big enough for a queen size bed, dresser, small fridge, and microwave. Resident should expect to supply their own furnishings.
WE REQUIRE: 1sT MO., RENT AND LAST MO. RENT PLUS $130 DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.
ALL MALE CANDIDATES MUST HAVE GUARANTEED INCOME!
EXAMPLE: SSI, Pension, Retirement, SSN or long term employment
(SHORT TERM EMPLOYMENT HISTORY WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED!)
APPROVED MALE SEX OFFENDERS
AND EX-OFFENDERS ONLY!!
APPLY ONLINE AT:
TEXT ONLY - APPLY - TO 614-210-3808
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184187
Property Id 184187
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5368092)