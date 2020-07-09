Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 108 W. Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
108 W. Northwood Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 W. Northwood Ave
108 West Northwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
108 West Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
108 W. Northwood Ave Available 08/07/20 -
(RLNE4657159)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have any available units?
108 W. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 108 W. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 W. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing