All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 108 W. Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
108 W. Northwood Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

108 W. Northwood Ave

108 West Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 West Northwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
108 W. Northwood Ave Available 08/07/20 -

(RLNE4657159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have any available units?
108 W. Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 108 W. Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 W. Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W. Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W. Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W. Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing