Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

108 E. Frambes Ave

108 Frambes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
108 E. Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 5br,1.5ba, FREE off-street parking, huge front porch, central AC, big backyard, recently remodeled, FREE washer/dryer & 1 min walk to High St. - Centrally located and just a 1 minute walk High St.. This remodeled home features 5 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and refinished oak floors throughout. Additional amenities include at least 4 FREE off-street parking spaces, a large front porch, central A/C, a full basement with FREE washer/dryer and HUGE backyard.
Great HOUSE+ PRIME Location = Amazing Year at OSU!

(RLNE2609452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E. Frambes Ave have any available units?
108 E. Frambes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 E. Frambes Ave have?
Some of 108 E. Frambes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E. Frambes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 E. Frambes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E. Frambes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 E. Frambes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 108 E. Frambes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108 E. Frambes Ave offers parking.
Does 108 E. Frambes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 E. Frambes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E. Frambes Ave have a pool?
No, 108 E. Frambes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 E. Frambes Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 E. Frambes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E. Frambes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 E. Frambes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
