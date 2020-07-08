Amenities

108 E. Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 5br,1.5ba, FREE off-street parking, huge front porch, central AC, big backyard, recently remodeled, FREE washer/dryer & 1 min walk to High St. - Centrally located and just a 1 minute walk High St.. This remodeled home features 5 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and refinished oak floors throughout. Additional amenities include at least 4 FREE off-street parking spaces, a large front porch, central A/C, a full basement with FREE washer/dryer and HUGE backyard.

(RLNE2609452)