Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1068 Oak Street

Location

1068 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• Three bedroom two bathroom duplex located in Olde Town East.
• Fully equipped kitchen appliances.
• Spacious bedrooms.
• Spacious shared fenced in backyard.
• Washer dryer hookups provided in unfinished basement.
• Walking distance to COTA bus line.
• Minutes away from down town and the highway.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy: No pets allowed.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: On street
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer Dryer Hookups
Property Type: Duplex
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Shared fenced in backyard
A/C: None
Landscaping: Landlord responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

